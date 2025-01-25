Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI lawmaker slams ‘civil martial’ law in Punjab 

Riaz Khan
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker Iftikhar Ali Mashwani has said that over four thousand innocent workers are imprisoned in various jails of Punjab, alleging that civil martial law is in force in the country. 

Speaking to the media at the press club, Mr Mashwani congratulated the newly elected cabinet of the Mardan press club, including President Muhammad Riaz Khan Mayar, Vice-President Hidayat-ur-Rehman Hoti, General Secretary Pervez Khan, Joint Secretary Aamir Shoaib, and Finance Secretary Perveez Shaheen. Senior journalists Ashraf Khan, Lutfullah Lutf, Bakht Muhammad, Falak Sher, Muhammad Arif, Faqir Hussain Hoti, and Akhunzada Fazal Haq were also present. 

The PTI lawmaker criticised the federal government, stating it is not serious about negotiations. He claimed that the punishment given to the party’s founder was based on malice and political vendetta. According to him, cases were registered against all PTI MPAs, MNAs, and workers, including the founding chairman, purely on political grounds. Mr Mashwani added that PTI workers remain resolute and unafraid of legal actions, asserting that the party’s founder will never seek an NRO and is facing all cases courageously. 

Rising temperatures threaten Chitral Gol’s ecosystem

He further stated that the party’s founder has filed an appeal in the High Court against his sentence, which he expects to be overturned soon. Mr Mashwani highlighted that the provincial government is focused on serving the people and addressing journalists’ issues. 

He criticised the Punjab police for allegedly mistreating and torturing detained PTI workers, adding that more than five cases have been registered against him in Punjab. He concluded that the government’s actions against the PTI founder and workers have only increased the party’s popularity among the masses.

Tags:

Riaz Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1737788337.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025