Saturday, January 25, 2025
PTI's Junaid Akbar unanimously elected PAC chairman

PTI’s Junaid Akbar unanimously elected PAC chairman
January 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Junaid Akbar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday, confirmed the NA Secretariat in a press release. The nomination was proposed by Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz, and other prominent figures.

Committee members, including MNA Riaz Fatyana, Malik Amir Dogar, Wajih Qamar, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf Zaman, and others, expressed their full support for Junaid Akbar Khan’s candidacy.

Following his election, Junaid Akbar Khan thanked the committee members for their trust and pledged to lead the PAC with full cooperation from all members.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of the committee and reiterated his determination to work together with all members, who assured him of their complete support in his new role.

The PAC is among the most powerful parliamentary bodies, with the authority to summon virtually any individual or record from government departments in financial matters. The post remained vacant since the General Elections in February, 2024.

Earlier, the PTI had nominated party firebrand Sher Afzal Marwat as a candidate for the PAC’s chairmanship, but later replaced his name with current party spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram.

On December 20, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq gave the government and opposition one week to nominate candidates to fill the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman’s post.

According to the NA Secretariat press release issued on Friday, Akbar was “unanimously” elected chairman of the PAC.

During the meeting, Dr Chaudhry said, “The government made the decision to grant chairmanship of the PAC to the opposition. They asked for five names and sent three letters.”

He added that the chief whip sent the names of Omar Ayub, Junaid Akbar, Aamir Dogar, Khawaja Shiraz and Adil Bazai.

Meanwhile, Chief Whip Amir Dogar attributed the delay in the chairman’s election to the government. “In the past, we did not ask the opposition for any panel and we told [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif that he can nominate whoever he wants,” he said.

 “This government has created a tradition of asking for a panel.”

In response, Chaudhry said that Shehbaz was elected PAC chairman because he was the leader of the opposition at the time.

