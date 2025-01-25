PTI vows to fight for political rights

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja revealed on Saturday that the party’s founder has called for a meeting with the dialogue committee before January 28 to discuss key issues.

Speaking to the media, Raja emphasized PTI’s commitment to legal and constitutional battles, reiterating that the party would not backtrack from its demands. “We will continue to fight for our political rights and raise our voice for the missing persons,” he said, adding that the party remains steadfast in its demand for the formation of a judicial commission.

When asked about party affairs, Raja confirmed that Junaid Akbar had been appointed as the new president of PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter, with an official notification to follow soon.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticized the government for its lack of seriousness in forming a commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26. “The talks were initiated in good faith, but the government’s attitude has been disappointing,” he remarked.

PTI leaders have pledged to continue their struggle for justice and accountability while urging transparency in addressing key national issues.