Quran Course held at Margalla College

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Margalla Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) celebrated the successful completion of the Quran Course with a prize distribution ceremony. This intensive 20-hour program, conducted from September to December 2024, aimed to enhance students’ understanding of 50% of Quranic words.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a Naat and the national anthem. Former Director General, FDE, Tanwir Ahmed, was the chief guest, while Chairman of Alfalah Manzil Trust, Arshad Iqbal Malik, was also a distinguished guest. Princiapl Prof Ayesha Kayani presided this auspicious gathering.

Guests appreciated the efforts of the principal, teachers, and the Alfalah Manzil Trust for the successful completion of the Quran course in the college. Top performers, including faculty members, Ms. Farhat Habib, Ms. Rabia Sultana, Fehmeda Qamber, and Suaad Afzal received certificates of excellence and medals. Students who excelled in the course were also awarded medals and merit certificates.

Notably, Aleesha (94%), Arooj Fatima (91%), and Saadiqa Ijaaz and Afifa Shehzadi (87%) received certificates and medals for their exceptional performance.

The dedication of Quran teacher Ms. Asma Salman was also recognized with a college crest. Principal Ms. Ayesha Kayani also received a shield and a flower bouquet for her efforts.

During his interactive address with the audience, Mr. Ahmed shared plans for Quran Course Level-2 (QC-2), a 20-lesson program building upon Level-1, and recommended the EzQuran Study app as a valuable learning resource for Quran students.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of feedback forms, followed by a vote of thanks and refreshments. It was a celebratory and interactive event that fostered a deeper connection with the Quran, emphasizing the importance of understanding the Quran for true success.