Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Railways announces temporary stops for trains at different stations

Railways announces temporary stops for trains at different stations
Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways administration has approved temporary stops for three major trains to facilitate passengers, according to a notification issued on Friday. The Karachi-Sialkot-Karachi (9Up/10Dn) Allama Iqbal Express will now stop for two minutes at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station, while the Karachi-Peshawar Cantt-Karachi (47Up/48Dn) Rehman Baba Express will stop for two minutes at Taxila Cantt railway station. These stops will remain in effect for three months on a trial basis. Additionally, the Lahore-Karachi-Lahore (15Up/16Dn) Karachi Express has been allowed a two-minute stop at Gambat railway station. This facility will be available to passengers for one month temporarily.

Pakistan Railways officials stated that these stops aim to improve accessibility for passengers and accommodate public demand. Further decisions regarding these stops will be based on their usage and feedback from travelers.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1737788337.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025