Rising temperatures threaten Chitral Gol’s ecosystem

Peshawar - Experts in wildlife conservation have raised concerns over ecological imbalance in Chitral Gol National Park as rising temperatures are driving snow leopards to higher altitudes in search of colder climates. This shift allows medium-sized predators to dominate hunting grounds, disrupting the food chain and threatening the park’s delicate ecosystem.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz, Founding Director of the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), highlighted that the warming climate is severely disrupting the park’s biodiversity. Known for its pristine alpine environment, the park is home to a variety of wildlife, including the Kashmir Markhor, Ibex, Lynx, Wolves, and Golden Eagle.

The snow leopard, a flagship species of high-altitude ecosystems, is struggling to adapt to the changing climate, leading to its migration to even higher altitudes. From 2007 to 2010, snow leopards were frequently sighted in the park, but since 2018, no sightings have been reported, signaling a concerning shift in the region’s biodiversity.

Rizwanullah, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Chitral Gol National Park, explained the phenomenon of “mesopredator release,” where the absence of apex predators like the snow leopard allows medium-sized predators, such as lynx and wolves, to thrive. These predators now target smaller, newborn wild goats, threatening the Markhor’s genetic diversity and population growth.

The DFO attributed the disappearance of snow leopards to climate change. Snow leopards, previously tracked with GPS collars, have migrated to higher altitudes like the Tirich and Laspur valleys. The Wildlife Department has now partnered with the Snow Leopard Foundation to install additional camera traps and requested Chitral University to study the reasons behind the snow leopard’s migration.

Experts also recommend regular “Lambing Surveys” of the Markhor population to monitor their reproductive health. The absence of snow leopards signals broader ecological shifts, potentially triggering widespread environmental degradation. Human-induced factors, such as deforestation and overgrazing, further exacerbate these threats.

Conservation experts emphasize the urgent need for climate-resilient strategies, reforestation, and local community engagement to safeguard the region’s biodiversity. Preserving snow leopards is crucial not just for the species but for maintaining the ecological balance that sustains life across the region.