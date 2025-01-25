Robbers kill passenger in Lakki Marwat van attack

PESHAWAR - A passenger was killed in a firing incident by robbers targeting a passenger van in Lakki Marwat district, police informed on Friday.

The incident occurred in Haji Gul Wanda, within the jurisdiction of Lakki City Police Station. Police reported that the robbers opened fire on the passenger van, resulting in the tragic death of one passenger.

The van was en route from Bannu to Raiwind when the attack took place. The deceased passenger has been identified as Ashfaq Khan, a resident of Karam Garhi, Bannu. His body has been shifted to Lakki City Hospital.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago, robbers had also looted a bank vehicle at the same location.