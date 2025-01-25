Rupee sheds 3 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 03 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.75 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.72. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.80 and Rs281.30, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.90 to close at Rs291.61 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of Rs2.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs345.29 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs342.77. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.89 and Rs74.31 respectively.