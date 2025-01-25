Security forces eliminate four terrorists

Security forces successfully neutralized four terrorists, including two key ring leaders, during an intelligence-based operation in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched based on reports of terrorist presence. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, resulting in the elimination of Aziz ur Rehman alias Qari Ismail and Mukhlis, two prominent leaders, along with two other militants.

Two additional terrorists sustained injuries during the operation. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site. The eliminated terrorists were reportedly involved in numerous attacks targeting security forces and civilians in the region.

A sanitization operation is ongoing to clear the area of any remaining threats. The ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the country.