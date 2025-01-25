Seminar calls for innovation in solid waste management

Swat - A seminar on Solid Waste Management (SWM) called for a collective commitment to implement innovative practices in SWM and explore future strategies.

Organized under the Oxford Policy Management’s Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme, the seminar brought together stakeholders to discuss innovative practices and explore future strategies. The event was attended by Muzzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, and other notable speakers, who highlighted the success of pilot projects in Babuzai and Bahrain Tehsils.

Aslam, in his address as Chief Guest, praised the SWM pilot projects as exemplary models for other districts. He emphasized integrating Carbon Credits and Carbon Markets into development initiatives, promoting sustainability, and scaling these models across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while enhancing climate resilience and exploring recycling-based industries to boost Own Source Revenue (OSR).

Commissioner Malakand Division, Muhammad Abid Khan, lauded the technical support provided by the SNG Programme and commended TMA Bahrain’s efforts. He expressed enthusiasm for expanding the initiative to other parts of the Malakand Division, beginning with Lower Dir and Malakand districts.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmad, Senior Governance Advisor for the SNG Programme, highlighted the scalability of the pilot projects and the importance of cost recovery mechanisms. He also mentioned the provincial government’s plans to allocate funds for similar SWM initiatives in Haripur and Mansehra districts.

Jo Moir, Development Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), applauded the SNG Programme’s iterative approach, which has improved service delivery, cost recovery, and citizen satisfaction. She emphasized the importance of institutionalizing these practices for their long-term sustainability.

Dr. Raheal A. Siddiqui, Provincial Team Lead for the SNG Programme, emphasized evidence-based policymaking and strategic collaboration in driving sustainable reforms. He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and reiterated the programme’s commitment to environmental sustainability and improved public services.