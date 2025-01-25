Senate chairman calls for collective efforts for enhancing parliamentary capacity

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday called for collective efforts to build a robust framework that enhances parliamentary capacity and ensures effective oversight of fiscal policies.

The chairman was addressing a reception hosted by European Delegation to Pakistan in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The European Union Delegation hosted a pre-departure reception in honour of Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation ahead of their visit to the parliament and parliamentary budget offices (PBOs) of Austria and Ireland.

The visit is organised under a 15 million euros European Union-funded project named Support to Parliamentary Development in Pakistan (also known as Mustehkam Parlimaan). This high-level delegation, comprising 23 members, is led by the chairman Senate.

Representing a broad spectrum of Pakistan’s democratic leadership, the delegation includes the speakers of the provincial assemblies, and members of parliament from across political parties.

The reception, hosted by Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, highlighted the EU’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s parliamentary democracy through this project.

Addressing the gathering, the ambassador remarked: “The EU has been a steadfast partner in strengthening Pakistan’s democratic institutions. This visit offers a valuable opportunity for Pakistani legislators to learn from the successful practices of Austria and Ireland in establishing PBOs.”

The visit is a pivotal step in advancing Pakistan’s legislative capacity, specifically in establishing an independent parliamentary budget office (PBO) to provide parliamentarians with professional, non-partisan, and in-depth analysis on the economy, budgetary and fiscal matters, she added.

Senate Chairman Gilani stated: “This visit reflects the enduring and close ties between Pakistan and the EU, highlighting our shared commitment to fostering democratic governance and addressing common challenges.”

By learning from the successful PBO models implemented in Austria and Ireland, we aim to establish a framework in Pakistan that promotes transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility, he added.

He said this would empower their federal parliament and provincial assemblies with data-driven insights for more informed budgetary decisions.

Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Mrs. Andrea Wicke noted: “The establishment of PBOs strengthens the accountability and transparency of governance. We are delighted to host Pakistan’s delegation and share Austria’s journey in creating an independent budget office.”

The parliamentarians’ visit will enable them to develop an action plan for establishing a PBO in Pakistan, informed by best practices from Austria and Ireland, said the Senate Secretariat statement.