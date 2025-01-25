Sharafu and Holder star as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders win big against MI Emirates

, and Kyle Mayers played defining roles for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, as they defeated the MI Emirates by 42 runs, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, on Friday evening, in Season 3 of DP World ILT20. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders moved to third place on the points table with the win, and Sharafu came away with the Player of the Match award.

Batting first, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a slow start, and midway through the powerplay, they lost Kyle Mayers for 11 and Michael-Kyle Pepper for a duck, off consecutive deliveries to Alzarri Joseph. Andries Gous and Charith Asalanka then absorbed the pressure and steadied the ship with a couple of very handy contributions.

The duo put on 41 runs together before Gous was caught behind for 27. That brought to the middle, who along with Asalanka, started to set up the platform for a big finish. Asalanka, who hit three boundaries and a six, scored 32 and was dismissed by Zahoor Khan in the 12th over. From then on in, Sharafu and Roston Chase took charge, with the Emirati cricketer starting to go through the gears. Sharafu played some exquisite shots, whilst Chase kept the momentum going as well.

They put on a 72-run partnership from 39 deliveries, after which Chase retired for 20, bringing in the dangerous Andre Russell for the final two overs. Russell started off with a big six but was castled on the next delivery. At the other end though, Sharafu brought up his half-century and had for company. Sharafu continued his attack and finished with 55 to his name, whilst Holder added a quick 22 not out from seven deliveries, to help the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reach 182/7 in their 20 overs.

The MI Emirates didn’t get the start they would have wanted as Kyle Mayers picked three quick wickets including those of Kusal Perera for nine and Nicholas Pooran for one. From the other end, David Willey dismissed Tom Banton for one, and the MI Emirates were in trouble at 36/4 in the sixth over. Muhammad Waseem, who was the fourth to depart, had scored 19, and smashed three sixes during his stay.

Dan Mousley and Kieron Pollard now had their task cut out, and the duo dropped anchor to rebuild. The fifth wicket partnership gave the MI Emirates 33 more before Mousley gloved it to the keeper, and had to walk back for 17. Pollard by now had settled in well, and had Romario Shepherd for company.

Under pressure, Pollard started to up the ante and teed off in the 17th over, when he smashed a six and three boundaries, raising hopes of a comeback. Shepherd though could not hang in there and became Holder’s second wicket of the evening, which further piled on the pressure on the MI Emirates. Pollard meanwhile had completed his half-century.

Pollard continued to look for the big hits in the final couple of overs, but it wasn’t to be for the MI Emirates, who came off second best. Pollard finished unbeaten on 69, having hit four boundaries and as many sixes.

Brief Scores

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat MI Emirates by 42 runs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 182/7 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu – 55, Charith Asalanka – 32, – 22 not out, Alzarri Joseph – 3 for 32, Fazalhaq Farooqi – 1 for 27)

MI Emirates 140/6 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard – 69 not out, Muhammad Waseem – 19, Kyle Mayers – 3 for 25, – 2 for 28)

Player of the match: