Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt acknowledges sacrifices, contributions of journalists: Sharjeel

Sindh govt acknowledges sacrifices, contributions of journalists: Sharjeel
Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A delegation of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), led by its President Hassan Abbas and General Secretary Lubna Jarrar, called on Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon at Sindh Secretariat on Friday.

Sharjeel Memon welcomed the delegation and felicitated the newly elected body over their success. The delegation informed the meeting about their reservations regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government acknowledges the sacrifices and contributions of journalists. He emphasized that, in both challenging and favorable times, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently supported journalists.

He stated that while freedom of the press is essential, accountability and responsibility in journalism are equally important.

BLA uses women to carry out terror acts, claims US think-tank

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon pledged to personally take up the journalists’ community apprehensions with the party leadership and their problems would be solved on top priority. On this occasion, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon and Director General Information Saleem Khan accompanied the minister.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025