Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh police name 4th class student in terrorism case

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Mehrabpur police have taken an unusual step by nominating a 12-year-old fourth-grade student in a terrorism and obstruction of official duties case. The child, identified as Owais Rajput, son of Asghar Rajput, is a primary school student. His impoverished parents were seen in court seeking bail for their innocent son. The parents stated that the Mehrabpur police have jeopardised their child’s future. “Owais is a student, not a terrorist. The police registered a false and baseless case against our son on the orders of influential individuals,” they said. The terrorism case was lodged at the behest of a tax superintendent, alleging that Owais attacked the administration during an anti-encroachment operation. Mehrabpur is a city in the Naushahro Feroze District of Sindh province, Pakistan. It is administratively divided into eight Union Councils and hosts a bustling railway station on the main Karachi-Lahore line.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency plea rejected by US president, IHC told

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025