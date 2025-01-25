Saturday, January 25, 2025
SKMT successfully renews PCP NPO certification

PR
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  After a rigorous four-month evaluation, culminating in a comprehensive two-day physical evaluation review, the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) has renewed the certification of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) as a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO). PCP conducts performance evaluation of Non-Profit Organisations on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and certifies that NPOs meet with the desired requirements of certification standards (notified by FBR) in the areas of internal governance, financial management and programme delivery. The certification is renewed every three years and SKMT first achieved this certification in 2006. The NPO certification is a recognition of SKMT’s commitment to ethical fundraising practices, effective governance, and transparency in financial management. During the review, SKMT’s financials, legal, and compliance documentation underwent detailed assessments, demonstrating the organisation’s adherence to the highest standards of excellence.

On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT, said, “This achievement reflects our organisation’s continuous dedication to maintaining the trust and confidence of our donors. It is indeed with the trust of our generous supporters that SKMT has been providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of our cancer patients for the past three decades.”

