Sports gala and magazine launch energise KMU campus 

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar hosted a lively Sports Gala organised by the students of the KMU Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS). The vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest, inaugurating the event and commending the students for their talents and enthusiasm.

On the same day, the PUKAAR magazine launch ceremony, arranged by the KMU Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPM&R) Art and Literary Society, also took place. Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq presided over this event as well, with enthusiastic participation from faculty, officers, staff, guests, and students.

Speaking at both events, the vice-chancellor praised the students’ efforts and stressed the significance of co-curricular activities in fostering leadership, social awareness, and personal growth. He noted that such activities promote teamwork, tolerance, and creativity, playing a vital role in students’ holistic development. He also highlighted that these activities are integral to KMU’s academic calendar, shaping students into well-rounded individuals.

Director Academics Prof Dr Zilli Huma and IPS Director Prof Dr Sami Siraj also addressed the gatherings. They emphasised the importance of these events in promoting multifaceted growth and applauded KMU’s dedication to both academic and co-curricular excellence. They expressed their appreciation for the arrangements, reflecting KMU’s vision of nurturing leadership, creativity, and community engagement among students.