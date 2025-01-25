Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Spurious fertilisers seized

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Agriculture Department claimed on Friday to have seized a huge quantity of spurious fertilisers from a truck at Pul Muzaffarabad. According to official sources, working on a tip-off, a team of Agriculture Department headed by Assistant Controller Fertiliser Allah Rakha intercepted a truck at Pul Muzaffarabad and seized 300 bags of spurious fertilisers worth Rs8.5 million. The team caught three suspects who were involved in manufacturing and supplying fertilisers. The matter has been reported to the Muzaffarabad police station for the registration of a case against the accused. The consignment has also been handed over to the police while samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025