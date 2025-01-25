Spurious fertilisers seized

MULTAN - The Agriculture Department claimed on Friday to have seized a huge quantity of spurious fertilisers from a truck at Pul Muzaffarabad. According to official sources, working on a tip-off, a team of Agriculture Department headed by Assistant Controller Fertiliser Allah Rakha intercepted a truck at Pul Muzaffarabad and seized 300 bags of spurious fertilisers worth Rs8.5 million. The team caught three suspects who were involved in manufacturing and supplying fertilisers. The matter has been reported to the Muzaffarabad police station for the registration of a case against the accused. The consignment has also been handed over to the police while samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis.