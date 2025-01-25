Stalled Talks

The PTI’s decision to suspend negotiations over the forthcoming general elections following the caretaker government’s refusal to agree to its demands is both regrettable and ill-advised. As per reports, PTI has conditioned further talks on a written assurance from the ruling authorities, effectively stalling a dialogue process that had shown promising progress.

This is not the moment to play brinkmanship. Talks of such national importance cannot and should not be held hostage to inflexible preconditions. Negotiations are inherently about compromise and finding a middle ground. While both sides undoubtedly harbour concerns regarding their respective positions, refusing to engage is counterproductive. Pakistan’s political and economic stability hangs in the balance, and interruptions like this do nothing but exacerbate the uncertainty. A great deal of progress has already been made in these talks, and derailing them now serves no one. The PTI must realise that its hardline approach might alienate it from the public and the broader political process. Simultaneously, the caretaker government and allied forces must approach these discussions with a spirit of inclusivity, recognising that dialogue is the only path to long-term stability.

Irrespective of disagreements on specific demands, the criticality of these negotiations transcends party lines. Both sides must demonstrate a willingness to compromise for the greater good. History has shown that unyielding attitudes on either side have only worsened national crises, leaving the people of Pakistan to suffer the consequences.

Dialogue must continue unabated. Neither PTI nor the ruling alliance can afford to dig their heels in at this critical juncture. What is at stake is far greater than political wins or losses—it is the future of Pakistan. It is high time both sides prioritised the nation’s welfare over party agendas.