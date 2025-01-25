Talks with govt put on hold: PTI chief

Govt invites PTI to attend Jan 28th meeting.

ISLAMABAD - Taking a U-turn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said yesterday that its talks with the government have been put on ‘hold’ by party founder Imran Khan due to not meeting their demands.

“We had put only two demands but no action has so far been taken to form judicial commissions to probe the May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024 violent incidents in the seven-day deadline,” he said while asserting that the seven days were enough to announce the commission. He said PTI could reconsider talks if the government formed the commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Gohar stated that PTI might reconsider negotiations if the government moves forward with forming a commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The PTI chairman revealed it while talking to media at the Parliament House a day after he announced calling off the negotiations with the government committee.

A day earlier, Gohar Ali Khan had told media outside Adiala Jail that Imran Khan directed the party to withdraw from the dialogue amid government’s inaction on the formation of judicial commissions as demanded by the PTI.

Barrister Gohar stated that despite granting the government a seven-day deadline, no progress had been made in forming a judicial commission.

He emphasized that the PTI’s preference was to resolve issues through dialogue. However, if the government fails to announce the commission, no further rounds of negotiations will take place.

He, however, added that the talks could resume only if a three-member judicial commission was formed.

Gohar further relayed that Imran Khan reiterated the commitment to continue efforts under the Constitution and law and to collaborate with other opposition parties to advance their cause.

The PTI chairman also reiterated that the party was not waiting for external assistance. The PTI had handed over its demands for formation of judicial commissions to inquire into May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024 incidents in black and white during the third round of talks.

According to the PTI’s list of demands, they urged the federal government to establish two inquiry commissions consisting of the chief justice or three Supreme Court judges. The commissions should be formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, with judges appointments agreed upon by both PTI and the government within seven days.

It stated that the first commission should be tasked with investigating Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, the entry of Rangers and police into Islamabad High Court, and the CCTV footage related to the 9 May events.

Meanwhile, the government formally invited the PTI to attend the January 28 meeting after the opposition party said it would not attend the fourth round of the talks.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who has been facilitating the govt-PTI negotiations, also summoned the fourth session of the talks on January 28 at 11:45 pm at the Parliament House.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, speaking to the media outside the Parliament House earlier, said that the PTI has been invited to the negotiation committee meeting. “The PTI has not informed us in writing about ending the talks. We have not called off the negotiations,” Siddiqui said adding “When one side abruptly ends the talks, whom are we supposed to negotiate with?”

He censured the former ruling party for Thursday’s announcement of calling off the parleys. “Should we sit in a room and talk to the walls?” he added. He criticised the unpredictability of the other side, saying: “The issue is that the prison gates open, and someone suddenly makes an announcement without the negotiation committee even being informed.” “This is not a children game; they need to move beyond these ifs and buts,” he said and added that as per the agreement, the meeting was to be held on January 28.