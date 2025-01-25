Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

The Critical Shortage of Life-Saving Medicines

January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The alarming shortage of life-saving medicines is worsening the suffering of patients, particularly those battling life-threatening illnesses like cancer. This crisis endangers countless lives, as high costs make even the limited stock unaffordable for many.

This global issue, affecting countries like Australia and the UK, demands immediate government intervention to ensure affordable access to essential medicines, especially for vulnerable groups like children. Swift action is critical to prevent further loss of life.

LUCKY CHANGEZ,

Daki Bazar.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025