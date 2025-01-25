The Critical Shortage of Life-Saving Medicines

The alarming shortage of life-saving medicines is worsening the suffering of patients, particularly those battling life-threatening illnesses like cancer. This crisis endangers countless lives, as high costs make even the limited stock unaffordable for many.

This global issue, affecting countries like Australia and the UK, demands immediate government intervention to ensure affordable access to essential medicines, especially for vulnerable groups like children. Swift action is critical to prevent further loss of life.

LUCKY CHANGEZ,

Daki Bazar.