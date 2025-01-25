Saturday, January 25, 2025
Three killed in N Waziristan targeted attack
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  At least three people were killed in a targeted attack in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, police informed on Friday.  The victims’ bodies have been moved to the hospital. Police said, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Mir Ali Police Station in Haider Khel Qamar Khel where unknown assailants shot dead three individuals. The victims have been identified as Jasim, Syed Malook, and Inzamam. Their bodies have been shifted to Mir Ali Hospital for post-mortem examination. Investigation into the incident is underway.

