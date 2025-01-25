Three Pakistan stars shine in ICC ODI Men’s Team of the Year 2024

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024, featuring Pakistan’s pace sensations Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, alongside emerging batting star Saim Ayub. This prestigious lineup recognizes players who delivered exceptional performances throughout the year in the 50-over format. The team includes four players from Sri Lanka, three each from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and one from the West Indies. Sri Lankan all-rounder Charith Asalanka has been named captain, following a stellar year where he amassed 605 runs at an average of 50.2 and claimed 10 vital wickets. Pathum Nissanka, one of Sri Lanka’s top-order maestros, secured his spot with a memorable double century against Afghanistan in February. His 694 runs came at an average of 63.1 and a strike rate of 106.4, including three centuries and two fifties.

Kusal Mendis was the highest run-scorer in ODIs for 2024, tallying 742 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 90.6. His consistent contributions featured one century and six half-centuries. WaninduHasaranga further bolstered Sri Lanka’s representation, taking 26 wickets in just 10 matches at an average of 15.6. His spellbinding 7/19 against Zimbabwe stands as the fifth-best ODI bowling performance in history. Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s breakout star, dazzled with 515 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.37. His remarkable Player of the Series performance during Pakistan’s historic whitewash of South Africa cemented his place among the best. Adding to his versatility, he also claimed five wickets, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s victories.

Shaheen Shah Afridi continued to be a dominant force with the new ball, claiming 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.60. His lethal swing and precise yorkers proved pivotal in dismantling opposition line-ups. Haris Rauf complemented Afridi with his raw pace and accuracy, taking 13 wickets in eight matches. His death-over heroics were instrumental, particularly in Pakistan’s series win against Australia, where he was named Player of the Series. Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz earned his spot with 531 runs at an average of 48.2, including three centuries. He was joined by all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who contributed 417 runs and 17 wickets, and 18-year-old spinner AM Ghazanfar, who made history with a sensational 6/26 against Bangladesh, finishing the year with 21 wickets at an average of 13.57. Sherfane Rutherford was the lone West Indian in the team, impressing with 425 runs in nine games at an outstanding average of 106.2 and a blistering strike rate of 120.1. His power-hitting prowess was a standout feature of his performances.

ICC MEN’S ODI TEAM OF THE YEAR 2024

Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka – Wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka – Captain), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), WaninduHasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).