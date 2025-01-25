TikToker Zulqarnain Sikandar detained at friend’s wedding

Police unexpectedly detained Pakistani TikToker during a friend’s wedding celebration.

With a massive fanbase of 17.8 million on TikTok, 2 million on Instagram, and nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers, Zulqarnain revealed he was arrested without apparent reason. He spent approximately seven to eight hours in custody, leaving his family and friends shocked.

Expressing frustration, the influencer took to social media to share his ordeal, stating, “Anything is possible in this country. A fake FIR has been filed against me, and I will address this matter soon.” He also released a written statement detailing the lack of justification for his arrest.

Visibly upset in his video, Zulqarnain criticized those involved and emphasized the ordeal’s impact. His unexpected arrest has sparked concern among fans and online debates about alleged misuse of power.

As the incident unfolds, Zulqarnain’s claims of a "fake FIR" shed light on public figures' challenges while navigating legal and societal pressures. Fans eagerly await further updates as he works to clear his name.