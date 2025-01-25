Training workshop on anti-rape act held

LODHRAN - A training workshop on the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act was organised at the Police Lines, here on Friday. According to a spokesperson, the session was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz, Prosecutor Qazi Masood and DSP Legal Farhat Rasool. The workshop witnessed participation from investigating officers and female police personnel representing all police stations across the district. Attendees were provided comprehensive training on the legal intricacies of the Anti-Rape Act and solutions to challenges faced in its enforcement. Addressing the participants, DPO Kamran Mumtaz emphasised that the objective of the workshop was to equip police officers with thorough knowledge and practical expertise regarding the Anti-Rape Act. He highlighted that training officials on this critical legislation was essential for its effective implementation. He further stated, “Eliminating violence and crimes against women was our top priority.” He said that technical and legal expertise were being provided to police officials regarding women cases to ensure the protection.