Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ukraine says struck Russian oil site, electronics plant

Russian state media earlier reported the plant in Bryansk suspended operations after six drones struck production and storage facilities at factory

Ukraine says struck Russian oil site, electronics plant
NEWS WIRE
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, International, Headlines

KYIV  -  The Ukrainian military confirmed on Friday that Kyiv had launched an overnight drone attack on Russia, claiming to have struck an oil refinery, power station facilities and an electronics plant. Moscow had earlier said that its air defence systems shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over 12 regions and occupied Crimean peninsula. The Ukrainian General Staff said Ukrainian drones had struck “one of largest oil refineries in Russia” in Ryazan region south of Moscow and facilities at a thermal power plant in same region.  It said in same statement on social media that damaged microelectronics plant was located in western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine. Russian state media had earlier reported that plant in Bryansk had suspended operations after six drones struck production and storage facilities at factory. Pavel Malkov, governor of Ryazan region, confirmed in a statement that a fire had broken out at an “enterprise,” without elaborating, saying blaze was sparked by falling drone fragments and no one was injured. “The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that supply the Russian occupation army with fuel and lubricants and military equipment will continue until Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped,” the Ukrainian military added in its statement.

PECA bill lands in Senate amid Opp protest, journalists’ walkout

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025