Ukraine says struck Russian oil site, electronics plant

KYIV - The Ukrainian military confirmed on Friday that Kyiv had launched an overnight drone attack on Russia, claiming to have struck an oil refinery, power station facilities and an electronics plant. Moscow had earlier said that its air defence systems shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over 12 regions and occupied Crimean peninsula. The Ukrainian General Staff said Ukrainian drones had struck “one of largest oil refineries in Russia” in Ryazan region south of Moscow and facilities at a thermal power plant in same region. It said in same statement on social media that damaged microelectronics plant was located in western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine. Russian state media had earlier reported that plant in Bryansk had suspended operations after six drones struck production and storage facilities at factory. Pavel Malkov, governor of Ryazan region, confirmed in a statement that a fire had broken out at an “enterprise,” without elaborating, saying blaze was sparked by falling drone fragments and no one was injured. “The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that supply the Russian occupation army with fuel and lubricants and military equipment will continue until Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped,” the Ukrainian military added in its statement.