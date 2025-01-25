UN Women Pakistan delegation visits PSCA Headquarters

LAHORE - The UN Women Pakistan delegation comprising Chief of Mission/Country representative of UN Women Pakistan along with other officials visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here on Friday. Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s first virtual women police station, Child Safety Centre, and other departments.

They were also briefed about the operations and monitoring centre of the Safe City. The delegation was informed about the advanced features of the 15 Emergency Helpline System and the modern artificial intelligence-based system. A detailed briefing was given on AI-based traffic violations and software for identifying weapons. Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younis stated that Smart Safe City Projects were being set up in 18 more districts of Punjab, and very soon, Smart Safe City Projects would be completed across Punjab. The delegates expressed their thoughts, saying that Safe City had done commendable work for the protection of women and children.

The establishment of Virtual Women Police Station for women was a positive step. Later, gifts were exchanged between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and UN Women Pakistan.