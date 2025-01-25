What Pakistan can Learn From Finland’s Happiness

Finland, ranked the happiest country in the world in the World Happiness Report 2024, offers valuable lessons for Pakistan. This achievement, sustained since 2018, is attributed to Finland’s strong social support systems, free education and healthcare, low corruption, and prioritisation of equality. A low crime rate also contributes to the stress-free lives of its citizens.

In contrast, Pakistan ranks 108th, grappling with corruption, poverty, and political instability. Limited access to quality education and healthcare further erodes citizens’ well-being.

By improving healthcare and education, combating corruption, and strengthening governance, Pakistan can take significant steps towards building a happier society.

SHAHQUE,

Hub.