Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza heaps praise on Dubai Capitals ahead of Gulf Giants clash

Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza heaps praise on Dubai Capitals ahead of Gulf Giants clash
Web Sports Desk
10:31 PM | January 25, 2025
Sports

Emerging from a competitive learning curve in the early matches, Dubai Capitals defeated Desert Vipers on Monday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium campaigning for the title at ILT20 Season 3. The masterful performance was applauded and admired by the assistant coach Munaf Patel along with Zimbabwe icon and Dubai Capitals Skipper Sikandar Raza sharing special mention for Shai Hope and Rovman Powell’s brilliant intervention.

Skipper Sikandar Raza articulating on the team's collective support and energy, shared, "For the past two years, we've always been a team that relies heavily on feeling. Our success was not just about catching, but about comprehensive team performance. It was the backing up, the intent, everybody running and backing each other."

Sharing more on the importance of maintaining crucial bowling roles for winning important matches, skipper Sikandar Raza explained, “Once your bowler sees a lot of those things, you know, they become a lot more confident. I thought on the whole, the energies, the vibe, the positivity in the field connected well so this is the start of something that we need to do.”

Mohammad Amir's 4/24 powers Desert Vipers to dominant 10-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors

In addition to Assistant Coach Munaf Patel’s recognition of unsung heroes of the match, the skipper added, “Shai recognised the surface pretty quickly and the message that came from him was very clear," Raza noted.

The skipper also highlighted Rovman Powell's significant behind-the-scenes support, particularly in providing strategic insights to bowlers. "The other unsung hero is Powell, the way he was helping the bowler, all that information goes a long way. So, a lot of information goes unnoticed in changing rooms" Raza emphasized.

Finally admiring the brilliant family culture, Raza added, “I'm pretty confident that with the twenty of us here, anybody who gets the opportunity, I know is going to put their heart on the sleeve and play for this team. It's a wonderful family and culture that we've created in the tenure. So, going forward I think this is something that we take within our strides and we take a lot of pride in.”

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1737788337.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025