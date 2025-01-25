Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza heaps praise on Dubai Capitals ahead of Gulf Giants clash

Emerging from a competitive learning curve in the early matches, Dubai Capitals defeated Desert Vipers on Monday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium campaigning for the title at ILT20 Season 3. The masterful performance was applauded and admired by the assistant coach Munaf Patel along with Zimbabwe icon and Dubai Capitals Skipper sharing special mention for Shai Hope and Rovman Powell’s brilliant intervention.

Skipper articulating on the team's collective support and energy, shared, "For the past two years, we've always been a team that relies heavily on feeling. Our success was not just about catching, but about comprehensive team performance. It was the backing up, the intent, everybody running and backing each other."

Sharing more on the importance of maintaining crucial bowling roles for winning important matches, skipper explained, “Once your bowler sees a lot of those things, you know, they become a lot more confident. I thought on the whole, the energies, the vibe, the positivity in the field connected well so this is the start of something that we need to do.”

In addition to Assistant Coach Munaf Patel’s recognition of unsung heroes of the match, the skipper added, “Shai recognised the surface pretty quickly and the message that came from him was very clear," Raza noted.

The skipper also highlighted Rovman Powell's significant behind-the-scenes support, particularly in providing strategic insights to bowlers. "The other unsung hero is Powell, the way he was helping the bowler, all that information goes a long way. So, a lot of information goes unnoticed in changing rooms" Raza emphasized.

Finally admiring the brilliant family culture, Raza added, “I'm pretty confident that with the twenty of us here, anybody who gets the opportunity, I know is going to put their heart on the sleeve and play for this team. It's a wonderful family and culture that we've created in the tenure. So, going forward I think this is something that we take within our strides and we take a lot of pride in.”