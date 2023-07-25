Tuesday, July 25, 2023
15 dead, 19 missing after Indonesia boat sinks

Agencies
July 25, 2023
International

KENDARI-At least 15 people were killed and 19 more were missing on Monday after a wooden boat sank off the coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, search and rescue officials said.
The boat sank with 40 people onboard just after midnight local time (1700 GMT on Sunday), the local office of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said in a statement. Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, it said, and the cause of the sinking was being investigated. “Provisionally, there are 19 people who are still being searched for,” Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in Southeast Sulawesi, said in the statement.
One search team will dive around the accident site, while another will search the water’s surface using boats, he said. The agency shared images of rescuers mobilising for the search effort, and several dead bodies covered by sarongs laid on tarpaulin at a local hospital.
                

