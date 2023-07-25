Tuesday, July 25, 2023
180 bags of sugar seized from illegal hoarding

Our Staff Reporter
July 25, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  Price Control Magistrate has seized 180 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding, here on Monday.

A spokesman of local administra­tion said that Price Control Magis­trate Khurarianwala Imtiaz Ali Rand­hawa on a tip-off conducted raid at a godown of Mian Traders situated at Chak 77/R-B on Jaranwala Road and recovered 180 bags of sugar.

Each bag had 50 kilograms (kg) weight and these were stored in the godown illegal to sell it in black by cre­ating its artificial shortage for minting money. The magistrate sealed prem­ises of the godown while further ac­tion against the godown owner was under progress, he added.

POLICE SECURITY PLAN FOR 6TH MUHARRAM

Police have released security plan for Majalis and processions to be tak­en out on 6th Muharram-ul-Haraam by deputing 2324 security person­nel in the district. Police spokesman said here on Monday that 162 Maja­lis would be held and 48 mourning processions would be taken out in the district on 6th Muharram.

LMC mayor chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

He said that 43 Majalis would be held in Jaranwala division, 39 in Iqbal division, 34 in Sadar division, 24 in Madina Town division and 12 Majalis would be arranged in Lyall­pur division. Similarly, 15 mourn­ing processions would be taken out from Iqbal division, 12 processions in Jaranwala division, 10 proces­sions in Madina Town division, 5 processions in Lyallpur division and 6 processions in Sadar division.

He said that 5 SPs, 16 DSPs, 15 Inspectors, 43 Sub Inspectors, 326 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 141 head constables and 1778 consta­bles/lady constables would provide security cover to the Majalis and processions.

Our Staff Reporter

