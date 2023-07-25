5th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

JHANG - All proces­sions of 5th Muharram-ul-Harram concluded peace­fully in the Jhang district out of which three were de­clared very sensitive. More than 21 religious proces­sions were taken out on the 5th Muharram-ul-Harram from different parts of the district in memory of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his fam­ily, and companions. One of the sensitive processions was taken out from Basti Ghosia of Satellite Town. At the start of this proces­sion, only 5 persons with Alam came out from the house of License holder Ghulam Farid at 1 pm and after crossing the fixed route reached Transformer Chowk where the other participants joined it com­ing from parallel routes.