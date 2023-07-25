5th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

JHANG - All processions of 5th Muharram-ul-Harram concluded peacefully in the Jhang district out of which three were declared very sensitive. More than 21 religious processions were taken out on the 5th Muharram-ul-Harram from different parts of the district in memory of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family, and companions. One of the sensitive processions was taken out from Basti Ghosia of Satellite Town. At the start of this procession, only 5 persons with Alam came out from the house of License holder Ghulam Farid at 1 pm and after crossing the fixed route reached Transformer Chowk where the other participants joined it coming from parallel routes.