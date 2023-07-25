ABHI partners with BlueEx

LAHORE-In a game-changing collaboration, ABHI, a leading embedded finance platform, has partnered with BlueEx, Pakistan’s only listed e-commerce logistics company, to offer e-commerce Revenue, Cash on Delivery Financing and inventory financing in Pakistan, a complete solution for financing needs of not only eCommerce companies but also other SMEs in Pakistan (AbhiCOD).

Amidst the rising inflation, e-commerce platforms have faced financial hurdles that demand strategic solutions. In response to these pressing needs, they’ve introduced AbhiCOD which is an innovative short-term Shariah-compliant loan solution tailored to meet the financial needs of e-commerce businesses serving as a lifeline for them striving to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

“AbhiCOD represents our commitment to empowering businesses during challenging times. Our equity with BlueEx has created an unmatched solution, allowing businesses to unlock their true potential by accessing growth financing to capture the opportunities that arise amidst uncertainties,” said Omair Ansari, Group CEO of ABHI.

Notably, prominent figures like Wasim Akram, a pre-IPO shareholder in BlueEx, have extended their support to promote AbhiCOD. Their endorsement highlights the significant impact this innovative solution can have on businesses, making it an invaluable asset for entrepreneurs and industry professionals.