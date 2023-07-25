Abrar attributes second session success to senior players’ guidance

LAHORE-Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed left a lasting impact on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, claiming four wickets for 69 runs. As the Lankan batters struggled to decode his spin, Abrar’s exceptional performance bolstered Pakistan’s chances in the match.

In the post-match media talk, Abrar Ahmed attributed his success to patience, guidance from senior players, and the unwavering support he received from fans and teammates. “First of all, I would like to thank Allah Almighty for this wonderful performance and then to my seniors, teammates and fans. “Away series is a very good learning experience for me. Playing in unfamiliar conditions allows you to grow as a cricketer and understand various challenges better. Sri Lanka’s conditions have always been supportive of spinners, and the Lankan batsmen are adept at playing spin. So, I knew I had to be at my best to make an impact,” said the spinner said.

During the initial session of the match, Abrar faced a challenge as the wickets remained elusive, but he didn’t let frustration get the better of him. “In the first session, when I couldn’t get a wicket, Babar Bhai and Saifi Bhai told me that I am bowling well, but I need to keep on bowling with patience. My patience yielded fruit in the second session, and I started getting wickets. This not only boosted my confidence but also motivated me to further excel with the ball.”

The joy of triumph was not limited to Abrar alone, as he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support, he received after his stellar performance. “The love I received after this performance also helped me gain faith in my abilities,” he remarked.

The young spinner is determined to continue his impressive display of skill and play a pivotal role in securing a series victory for his team. “My main goal is to continue performing well and play a significant role in my team’s success. I am determined to keep learning and growing as a cricketer, and I hope to contribute more in the upcoming matches to help Pakistan secure the series victories.”