Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Advertisement on grant of mining lease for Granite in Nagarparkar withdrawn immediately

STAFF REPORT
July 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Director General (DG), who is also Licensing authority of the Sindh Mines and Mineral Development Department has cancelled immediately the advertisement regarding the open auction for the grant of a mining lease for Granite (renewable) in Nagarparkar, district Tharparkar. According to a Public Notice issued here, an advertisement published in various leading newspapers on July 22 and July 23 regarding the open auction for a mining lease in Nangarparkar under Sindh Mines and Mineral Governance Act -2021 and, Sindh Mines and Mineral Governance Rules -2023.

