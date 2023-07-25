Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Air Chief congrats Hamza on winning World Junior Squash Championship

Air Chief congrats Hamza on winning World Junior Squash Championship
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 25, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE-Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship 2023, held in Melbourne, Australia. 
The young squash player Hamza khan won the title by defeating Mohamed Zakaria of Egypt with a score of 3-1 during the final match played in the coastal city of Melbourne. The Air Chief expressed his felicitations to the young champion for bringing the title back to Pakistan after a gap of 37 years. He further said that this victory has evoked memories of Jansher Khan’s triumph in the 1986 World Squash Championship and termed it a revival of Pakistan’s glory in the game of squash. 
The Chief of the Air Staff further said that the entire nation takes pride in the outstanding performance by the talented player, which has raised the national flag high in the sport of squash. Being the President of Pakistan Squash Federation, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said that PAF has been tremendously contributing for the promotion of Squash in the country and reiterated his resolve that PAF along with PSF would continue to support young talent to bring more such victories for the nation. 
He also lauded the unwavering commitment of the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad and the Contingent Manager, Air Commodore (Rtd) Aftab Sadiq Qureshi in making utmost efforts for the provision of quality training and supporting the talented youth to excel in the game of squash. 
The Air Chief appreciated the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players. He also lauded PSF’s management in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of squash.

LMC mayor chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690192613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023