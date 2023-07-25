Anti-terrorism court to declare 22 PTI leaders as Proclaimed Offenders

LAHORE - The Lahore an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Mon­day started the process to declare 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as Proclaimed Of­fenders due to their failure to appear in the court in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

The court initiated the process against the PTI leaders, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Niazi, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Zaman, Hassaan Niazi, Imtiaz Warraich, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Wasiq Qa­yyum Abbasi, Azam Khan Swati, Ghulam Ilyas, Ali Hassan, Saeed Ahmad Sindhu, Andaleeb Abbas, Ahmad Khan Niazi, Khalid Gujjar and Karamat Ali Khokhar, besides PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sis­ters, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan.

The court directed police to display the proclama­tion against the PTI leaders by August 16 and also sought a report in this regard, on the next date of hear­ing. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan initiated the proceed­ings under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Proce­dure (CrPC) on an application filed by the police.

The police had approached the court for issu­ance of proclamation proceedings against the PTI leaders. The police had stated that the leaders had hidden themselves to avoid arrest. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI lead­ers and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.