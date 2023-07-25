Army called in for Muharram duty as Punjab declares 502 places sensitive

LAHORE - During a visit to the central control room of the home department at the civil secretariat on Monday, Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive review of the security arrangements for Muharram processions and gatherings through­out the province. The ACS (Home) provided a detailed briefing on the robust measures in place, including CCTV coverage, dashboard, and media monitoring, all integrated with divisional and district control rooms. To ensure safety, restrictions on the movement of individuals listed in the Fourth Schedule have been imposed, and intelligence-based operations are con­ducted province-wide. The security efforts are fur­ther reinforced by the deployment of over one lakh policemen and 70,000 volunteers, with additional police forces for the security of 37,000 gatherings during Ashura Muharram. An additional police force is also deputed to be stationed at mosques, Imambargahs, and other places of worship. Notably, all majalis and processions being organized in the province have been geo-tagged, and 502 locations have been designated as sensitive areas. A code of conduct has been issued, and any violations are met with appropriate legal action. The Pakistan Army has been called upon to lend assistance in the secu­rity arrangements. The entire monitoring process is enhanced through the vigilant watch of CCTV cam­eras. Emphasizing the utmost importance of vigilant law enforcement, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that secu­rity measures should remain at a high alert level un­til the conclusion of the processions and majalis. He strongly urged to spare no effort in ensuring peace and harmony during this significant period. Notably, provincial ministers have been assigned the task of monitoring the law and order situation to facili­tate a smooth observance of Muharram. Caretaker CM expressed his commitment to fostering broth­erhood and religious harmony during Muharram, reaffirming that all possible measures are being taken to promote a safe and harmonious environ­ment for all citizens. Separately, a high-level meet­ing was convened yesterday at the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan, chaired by the caretaker chief minister. During the meeting, various important matters were discussed, including security arrange­ments for Muharram ul Haram, urban flooding, and the flood situation resulting from recent heavy rains in the entire province, particularly in South Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to closely monitor the flood levels in the rivers, especially the Indus and Rod-Kohi system, and ensure the timely evacua­tion of people at river crossings. He also emphasized the immediate removal of encroachments. Further­more, the chief minister instructed the Secretary of Communications and Works to take prompt action, in collaboration with the National Highway Author­ity (NHA), to restore traffic in Fort Munro. Regard­ing Muharram, the chief minister called for restric­tions on unnecessary movement of Chinese citizens during this period to ensure security. Additionally, he expressed the intention to engage in discussions with the Federation on the issue of Kutchi Canal to find a permanent solution for managing Rod-Kohi rivers in Rajanpur. Emphasizing the need for preparedness, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the administra­tion and relevant departments to be fully prepared to handle the flood situation. In case of flooding in the Indus River, the concerned departments should en­sure the prompt evacuation of populations and live­stock. During the briefing, it was reported that the water situation in the Indus River is currently nor­mal and at low-flood levels, with continuous moni­toring of water flow underway. Adequate measures have been put in place to deal with urban flooding in Multan. The implementation of a security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram was also highlighted to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of processions and gatherings. The CM was informed that the Local Ad­ministration, Police and other security agencies are actively monitoring the situation. In attendance at the meeting were the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, and other relevant officials. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board, and Secretaries from various departments, in­cluding Irrigation, Agriculture, Communications & Works, Local Government, Housing, Energy, Health, Finance, Information, Livestock, and School Educa­tion, participated in the meeting through video link.

FARMERS GUARANTEED FAIR COMPENSATION AS CM SETS MINIMUM COTTON PRICE AT RS. 8500

An important meeting was held at the South Pun­jab Secretariat, Multan, under the chairmanship of the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting focused on reviewing measures to ensure an adequate supply of agricultural medi­cines and cotton production. Protective strategies to safeguard cotton from insects were also discussed. During the briefing, it was highlighted that Punjab has witnessed a remarkable increase in the area under cotton cultivation, a record accomplishment after several years, with cotton being cultivated on approximately 5 million acres. Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi appreciated and congratulated the relent­less efforts of farmers, the agriculture department, and the administration for their contributions in expanding the area under cotton cultivation. Care­taker Chief Minister emphatically stated that cotton should not be sold for less than Rs. 8500 under any circumstances.