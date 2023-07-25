Army Chief vows to pull Pakistan out of current crisis

General Syed Asim Munir attends inaugural ceremony of Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm n Says modern farms to benefit small farmers n All Pakistanis have rejected beggar's bowl n Agricultural revolution shall come in Pakistan n US CENTCOM General calls on COAS.

KHANEWAL - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir Monday said that no power of the world can hinder Pakistan’s progress.

The Army Chief expressed these views on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm. The Army Chief said that the Pakistan Army takes im­mense pride in serving its peo­ple, emphasising the reciprocal bond between the Army and the public.

He said, “We have decided that Pakistan will be taken out of the current crisis.” He commended the people of Pakistan for their unwavering sense of honour, pride, and capability, noting that they have united to discard the beggar mentality. General Munir attributed Pakistan’s prosperi­ty to the abundant blessings be­stowed upon the nation by Allah Tauallah.

General Syed Asim Munir also said that the government of Pa­kistan in collaboration with the Army would create mod­ern farms like Khanewal mod­el farm that would benefit the small farmers and spread the scope of Green Pakistan Initia­tive (GPI) across the country. The inauguration ceremony of Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm, a flagship project of Green Pakistan Initiative, was attend­ed by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Re­search as the Chief Guest where­as the COAS attended the event as Guest of Honour. The ceremo­ny was also attended by Chief Minister Punjab, Government of­ficials, agricultural experts, no­table farmers and Senior Army Officials. The Army Chief vowed to pull out Pakistan of the cur­rent crisis.

"Pakistanis are a proud, zeal­ous and talented nation. All Paki­stanis have rejected the beggar's bowl. Allah Almighty has be­stowed Pakistan with all bless­ings. No power in the world can stop us from progressing. Agri­cultural revolution shall come in Pakistan, Inshallah," the Army Chief said.

He said a state was like a moth­er, and the relationship between the people and the state was that of love and respect. The COAS underscored that security and economy go hand in hand, whereas there was no concept of economy without security and vice versa. Addressing the par­ticipants of the ceremony, the Army Chief read Allama Iqbal's poetic verses and emphasised on the importance of every member of the society in the de­velopment of nation.

The Army Chief read Allama Iqbal’s verse that:

Afrad Ke Hathon Mein Hai Aqwam ki Taqdeer

(The destiny of nations is in the hands of individuals)

Har Fard Hai Millat Ke Muqaddar Ka Sitara

(Every individual is important in shaping the destiny of the na­tion).

According to details, subse­quent to the establishment of ‘Land Information Management System – Centre of Excellence’, Launching of ‘Green Pakistan Initiative at National Seminar on Food Security, Monday’s in­auguration of flagship farm was undertaken to ensure that Paki­stan not only becomes food se­cure, it also produces enough surplus for exports, thereby contributing towards the na­tional economy.

Agriculture experts including those from field crops, orchard, corps, textile and livestock sec­tors appreciated the Govern­ment’s wholeheartedness and Pak Army’s assistance towards revolutionizing the agriculture sector. This is being done by promoting contemporary tech­nology, collaboration of public and private sectors and trick­ling down dividends to the local farmers. The participants hailed the event and the presence of experts, government represen­tatives, academia, Industry and potential investors at the event.

The participants appreciated the efforts of setting up a state-of-the-art farm in a short time and introducing a new level of agriculture in Pakistan. While interacting with the partici­pants, COAS vowed to extend all out support to the Government of Pakistan for ‘Green Pakistan Initiative’ and bringing about Agricultural reforms.

On behalf of the Prime Min­ister, Federal Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema also addressed the ceremony and later inaugurated the Mod­el Farm and appreciated the efforts made by the FonGrow Management towards the es­tablishment of mechanized and technological advanced farm which will be a role model for others to follow.

Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional se­curity situation and defence cooperation were discussed,” says a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR). Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary ac­knowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pa­kistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.