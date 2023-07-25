Bilawal urges EU role for BSGI renewal

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yester­day urged European Union’s High Representa­tive for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to play his role to help find a solution that would allow the renewal of Black Sea Grain Ini­tiative (BSGI).

Bilawal held a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell in this regard.

Expressing Pakistan’s concerns over the ex­piry of the BSGI, the Foreign Minister said that the resulting food inflation and food securi­ty-related challenges would adversely impact developing countries like Pakistan which were already under economic pressure.

The Foreign Minister said he had also spo­ken to his Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts on this subject. He hoped that efforts aimed at reviving the initiative would come to fruition through dialogue and constructive engage­ment accommodating the concerns of all par­ties. The Foreign Minister conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to contribute to collective efforts in that regard.

Bilawal and the EU’s High Representative agreed to remain engaged on the issue and other matters of mutual interest.