Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CAA protests against outsourcing of airports

Web Desk
3:55 PM | July 25, 2023
National

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees on Tuesday protest against outsourcing of Pakistan’s three major airports.

According to details, employees of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) raised their voices against the outsourcing of the airports. In this context, a protest was staged at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport by the the CAA’s union and officer association.

At Allama Iqbal International Airport, union members and officers tied black bands to signify their opposition to outsourcing. The employees stated that they will not allow the outsourcing of airports under any circumstances.

The officer association expressed that outsourcing airports is dangerous for national security and defense.

The federal government has made the decision to outsource the management of three major airports, which has led to strong protests from the CAA employees.

Earlier in the month, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

The minister apprised the prime minister about the progress on outsourcing and PIA reforms to provide better airport services.

