With the tenure of the government coming to an end, all focus is being redirected towards the caretaker set up. PML-N has proposed Ishaq Dar—the current Finance Minister—for the position of interim Prime Minister, much to the disapproval of coalition members like the PPP who have asserted that such an appointment would violate the neutrality of the interim government. Considering the rich history Dar has had with the PML-N, there is some truth to this statement.

Constitutionally speaking, any appointees of the caretaker setup must be given office only after all relevant stakeholders have reached a consensus on their appointment. This means that no political party can position their candidate without the approval of the coalition members, as well as the opposition. If there has already been some discomfort shown towards the possibility of Ishaq Dar becoming interim PM, the PML-N must rethink its strategy or bring all members on board.

Outside of this however, there are a few issues that are worth addressing should such an appointment be made. Having someone who has served as the Finance Minister multiple times, is a party loyalist and supports the official party line be given the post of interim PM violates previously existing traditions of the caretaker setup being completely neutral. The two caretaker governments of the past were all led by non-partisan prime ministers for obvious reasons. Going against such requirements has the potential to taint the upcoming elections as well.

If what we desire is an economic leader, there are plenty of competent and non-partisan options that the government can and should choose from. No political body should endorse a dangerous precedent that provides enough leverage to future leaders who desire to declare themselves, or their close confidants, as the leaders of a caretaker government when their focus should be on contesting the upcoming polls. Nor should any party vouch for amendments being made to the constitution that would alter and extend the responsibilities of the caretaker setup. It is only tasked with managing the day-to-day governance and refrains from taking important decisions because the constitution recognises its temporary nature, as well as the fact that its leaders are not democratically elected but rather appointed.

The government must tread carefully when deciding about the interim government, and must uphold constitutional requirements. There must be consensus over who comes into power as well as the need for a neutral caretaker setup in place while all major political parties contest the elections.