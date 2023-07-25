Ceremony held to honour promoted police officers

Islamabad-An impressive ceremony was held on Monday at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad to honour the promotion of newly promoted sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and head constables who were posted at Headquarters Division.

The event was organized by the SSP Headquarters Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk in recognition of their exemplary dedication and commitment to their duties. The newly promoted officers were acknowledged and congratulated by SSP Headquarters and SP Headquarters.

Under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the process of departmental promotions is currently underway within the Islamabad Capital Police.

The SSP Headquarters Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, in line with this initiative, organized the prestigious ceremony to celebrate the promotion of newly promoted police officials.

Among the promoted officers, 02 are sub-inspectors, 14 are assistant sub-inspectors and 14 are head constables.

Addressing the officers during the ceremony, the SSP Headquarters emphasized the increased responsibilities that accompany their new ranks. He highlighted the clear directives issued by the ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to ensure that promotions continue to be granted for all vacant positions.

The SSP Headquarters expressed that their well-deserved promotions are a testament to their hard work and unwavering efforts. With their elevation in rank, they have been entrusted with greater responsibilities than ever before.

The SSP Headquarters encouraged the newly promoted officers to fulfil their duties with utmost dedication, upholding the reputation of their department and striving for the betterment of the police force.

He advised the police officials that their top priority should be the welfare of the police department and the citizens, adhering to principles of justice and merit. He emphasized the importance of maintaining good moral conduct, sincerity, faith, and a spirit of altruism in serving the public.