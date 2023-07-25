Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CM announces committee to probe incident

Staff Reporter
July 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In re­sponse to the incident of drugs and immoral activities reported at Isla­mia University Bahawalpur, Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi has announced to form a high-level 3-member committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. The committee consisting of a Secretary Mines Babar Aman Babar and two DIGs Amin Bukhari and Raja Faisal has been tasked to submit its report within 72 hours. In his tweet, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured that the law will be allowed to take its course, and all individuals involved in this unfortu­nate incident will be dealt strictly in accordance with the law.

