CM Naqvi inspects Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi conduct­ed a visit to Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh in Multan and inspected various areas including its rampart on Monday. He ex­pressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate cleanliness situation in Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and expressed dismay at the filth on the rear side of the shrine of Hazrat Bahaud­din Zakariya and ordered to ensure cleanliness. Addition­ally, CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered the rehabilitation and expan­sion of the rear gate of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya’s shrine to facilitate visitors. He was also instructed to undertake measures for the restora­tion of the fort’s dilapidated rampart and other areas. Ad­dressing the importance of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh as a historical heritage, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need for its proper preservation. He ensured that steps would be taken to restore the rampart and other deteriorated parts of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh. The chief secretary, IG police, Addl Chief Secretary (South Pun­jab), Additl IG (South Punjab), commissioner Multan, and others were also present.