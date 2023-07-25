CM Naqvi inspects Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a visit to Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh in Multan and inspected various areas including its rampart on Monday. He expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate cleanliness situation in Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and expressed dismay at the filth on the rear side of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya and ordered to ensure cleanliness. Additionally, CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered the rehabilitation and expansion of the rear gate of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya’s shrine to facilitate visitors. He was also instructed to undertake measures for the restoration of the fort’s dilapidated rampart and other areas. Addressing the importance of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh as a historical heritage, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need for its proper preservation. He ensured that steps would be taken to restore the rampart and other deteriorated parts of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh. The chief secretary, IG police, Addl Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Additl IG (South Punjab), commissioner Multan, and others were also present.