Consultative process for name of caretaker PM yet to start

Sherry calls Ishaq Dar’s nomination for caretaker PM ‘fake news’ n Marriyum says PM Shehbaz to seek guidance from Nawaz, consult coalition parties, Leader of Opposition n PDM leaders should meet in Islamabad to decide caretaker govt: Fazl.
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that the appointment and announcement of caretaker Prime Minister will be made as per the procedure given in the Constitution.
In a statement, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek guidance from PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and consult with coalition parties in the government in this regard. The minister said the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition will complete the consultative process in accordance with the Constitution. Earlier, federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman rebuked ‘hearsay and fake information’ on various media outlets pertaining to nominations of caretaker setup. The minister flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretariat clarified the media on propagated stories pertaining to the nominations of interim setup. Senator Rehman said there were many rumours proliferating on the reputed media outlets. She clarified that the PPP had two clear views, one that there was no nomination shared with the party whereas SAPM Kundi also informed media in that regard. The minister that no nominations were decided by the PPP leadership for interim cabinet and the Party had maintained its previous and constitutional stance. “There has been news circulating that PPP had completed the caretaker. It is visible that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment this process has been made transparent and inclusive whereas it engages all the parties including the opposition leader in the consultative process,” she said. The minister said that there was no agreement on caretaker set up but rather it was fake news. However, she said a three-member committee was constituted to hold consultations in this regard. She urged the media to avoid perpetrating fake news. Senator Rehman underlined that her party had repeatedly demanded on time polls as it was important for the stability of the country. She also mentioned that Co-Chairman PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the entire leadership had been demanding to hold the general elections as per the constitution. “We expect a level playing field for all the political parties in the upcoming elections. However, there will be surely a consensus on the nomination of interim Prime Minister but it will take time. However, we are listening to all the parties at the moment,” she said. The senator mentioned that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently handed over property papers to women in flood affected areas as they were denied possession rights earlier in Sindh. “We will demand a free and fair elections and the Constitution would be our plan A and in case of any maneuver the PPP will take precautionary measures and will brief media on it,” she added. As disagreement emerged within the ruling coalition on the name of Senator Ishaq Dar as the caretaker Prime Minister, two major parties in the coalition, the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N have backtracked from the name of Senator Ishaq Dar as caretaker PM and denied that they have reached any consensus. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said there is no final agreement on the name of caretaker Prime Minister and only speculations are being made. On the other hand, Pakistan democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif on phone and discussed with them the caretaker set up and names for the caretaker PM. Maulana Fazl also held a meeting with BNP chief Akhtar Jan Mengal and discussed the prevailing political situation with him. Fazl suggested early convening of PDM heads meeting in Islamabad so that all issues related to caretaker government could be finalised.