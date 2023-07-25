Consultative process for name of caretaker PM yet to start

Sherry calls Ishaq Dar’s nomination for caretaker PM ‘fake news’ n Marriyum says PM Shehbaz to seek guidance from Nawaz, consult coalition parties, Leader of Opposition n PDM leaders should meet in Islamabad to decide caretaker govt: Fazl.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Mar­riyum Aurangzeb said Mon­day that the appointment and announcement of caretaker Prime Minister will be made as per the pro­cedure given in the Consti­tution.

In a state­ment, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if will seek guidance from PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and consult with coalition parties in the gov­ernment in this regard. The minister said the Prime Minis­ter and Leader of Opposition will complete the consultative process in accordance with the Constitu­tion. Earlier, federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmen­tal Coordination, Senator Sher­ry Rehman rebuked ‘hearsay and fake information’ on various me­dia outlets pertaining to nomi­nations of caretaker setup. The minister flanked by Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Poverty Alleviation & Social Safe­ty Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sec­retariat clarified the media on propagated stories pertaining to the nominations of interim set­up. Senator Rehman said there were many rumours proliferat­ing on the reputed media outlets. She clarified that the PPP had two clear views, one that there was no nomination shared with the par­ty whereas SAPM Kundi also in­formed media in that regard. The minister that no nominations were decided by the PPP leader­ship for interim cabinet and the Party had maintained its previous and constitutional stance. “There has been news circulating that PPP had completed the caretak­er. It is visible that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment this process has been made transpar­ent and inclusive whereas it en­gages all the parties including the opposition leader in the consulta­tive process,” she said. The minis­ter said that there was no agree­ment on caretaker set up but rather it was fake news. Howev­er, she said a three-member com­mittee was constituted to hold consultations in this regard. She urged the media to avoid perpe­trating fake news. Senator Reh­man underlined that her party had repeatedly demanded on time polls as it was important for the stability of the country. She also mentioned that Co-Chairman PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the entire leadership had been de­manding to hold the general elec­tions as per the constitution. “We expect a level playing field for all the political parties in the upcom­ing elections. However, there will be surely a consensus on the nom­ination of interim Prime Minister but it will take time. However, we are listening to all the parties at the moment,” she said. The sena­tor mentioned that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recent­ly handed over property papers to women in flood affected areas as they were denied possession rights earlier in Sindh. “We will demand a free and fair elections and the Constitution would be our plan A and in case of any maneu­ver the PPP will take precaution­ary measures and will brief media on it,” she added. As disagreement emerged within the ruling coali­tion on the name of Senator Ishaq Dar as the caretaker Prime Minis­ter, two major parties in the coa­lition, the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N have backtracked from the name of Senator Ishaq Dar as caretaker PM and denied that they have reached any consensus. De­fence Minister Khawaja Asif said there is no final agreement on the name of caretaker Prime Minis­ter and only speculations are be­ing made. On the other hand, Pa­kistan democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman contact­ed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif on phone and discussed with them the caretaker set up and names for the caretaker PM. Maulana Fazl also held a meeting with BNP chief Akhtar Jan Mengal and dis­cussed the prevailing political sit­uation with him. Fazl suggest­ed early convening of PDM heads meeting in Islamabad so that all issues related to caretaker gov­ernment could be finalised.