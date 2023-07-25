DC gets another 6 months term as MCI administrator

Islamabad - The federal government has given extension on Monday to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon as Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

“With the approval of the federal government, Irfan Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner (BS-19), is hereby granted extension as Administrator, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad w.e.f. 27.05.2023 to look after the affairs of Metropolitan Corporation in addition to his own duties and responsibilities in terms of Section 29 (3) of ICT Local Government Act, 2015 for a period of six months or till the elected local government assumes office, whichever is earlier, ” the notification reads.

Earlier a second six months term given to Irfan Nawaz Memon as Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad expired about two months—leaving the city authority once again headless.

Since the end of the five years tenure of the first ever elected local government set up in the federal capital, the day-to-day affairs of MCI have been run through an administrator in lieu of elected mayor.

With the local government (LG) elections due in Islamabad from 27th May 2022, the affairs of the MCI were being looked after by the administrator Irfan Nawaz Memon, who is the deputy commissioner (DC) of Islamabad as well.

As there is no sign of local government elections in the capital in near future due to changes in the number of union councils, the federal government will have to run the affairs of MCI for another six months through the administrator.

Though, after placing several directorates of the MCI under the control of CDA by the previous government as interim arrangement for their smooth functioning, the workload of the corporation has been reduced.

However, some of the important directorates are still under the control of MCI that includes health services, municipal administration, sports and culture, emergency and disaster management, fire brigade and Rescue1122.