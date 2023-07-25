Tuesday, July 25, 2023
DC inspects routes of  Muharram’s processions  

July 25, 2023
RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Monday visited Tench Bhatta and surrounding areas and inspected the routes of processions of Muharram Ul Harram. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Nosheen Israr, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Qandeel Fatima, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cantt Circle Anam Sher and other members of the procession committee were also accompanying the DC. The deputy commissioner inspected the repair and maintenance works of Muharram routes. He reviewed the work on sanitation, removal of encroachment, street lights, dangling cables of telephone and electric and utility services. He also ordered civic bodies to lift the garbage from the routes. DC Hassan Waqar Cheema ordered the authorities concerned to complete the installation work of CCTV cameras on routes of procession. The assistant commissioner briefed about the maintenance of Muharram routes, cleanliness, disinfection spray and lighting arrangements.

