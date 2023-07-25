Divisional high-ups visit control room to monitor security

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali here on Monday visited the control room set up to monitor security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram.

The Commissioner was briefed regarding the security arrangements finalized for the routes of the 7th, 8th, 10th and 11th of Muharram processions and Majalis.

The control room would remain operational 24 hours and focal persons of all the departments concerned would remain on duty, he directed.

Security arrangements were being monitored through cameras, he said adding, night vision cameras were also being used for effective monitoring of the processions and majalis.

Implementation of Muharram Code of Conduct and Standard Operating Procedures would be ensured strictly, he said. All available resources were being used to maintain law and order during Muharram, Liaquat Ali said.

The RPO informed that foolproof security arrangements were finalized for Muharram.

The Majalis and Muharram processions were being provided with the best possible security, he added.

Later, the Commissioner also visited the procession route of 11th Muharram and reviewed the security arrangements finalized on Misrial Road.