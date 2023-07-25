Dolphin Squad officials undertake driving test

ISLAMABAD - Following the special direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a driving test of newly established Dolphin Squad officials was conducted at Traffic Headquarters Faizabad, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that officials of Dolphin Squad participated in the test, which was conducted in accordance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and no favouritism was shown during the exam. While special lectures on traffic rules and road safety were also given to police officials to ensure adherence to traffic rules and use of helmets during duty. The ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the purpose of conducting the driving test was to familiarize male and female police officers of the Dolphin Squad with traffic laws and ensure the safety of their own and others’ lives during duty and avoiding any road accidents.

He further stated that these exams will continue in the future as well to equip the motorcade duty officers with all necessary safety measures.