Equal opportunities  

Studies have shown that individuals who are considered attractive are more likely to achieve success in their careers, receive better treatment, and be perceived as more intelligent or likeable. This bias not only affects individuals but also perpetuates societal inequalities and discrimination based on skin colour. People with features such as well-proportioned faces, small noses, and appealing eyes are often considered attractive. Consequently, individuals who are deemed attractive are the ones who receive value, respect, and recognition in society.

This kind of thinking hinders the emergence of genuine talent, contributes to lower self-esteem and self-confidence, and increases suicide rates. True equality can only be attained by looking beyond external attributes and recognising the inherent worth and potential of individuals. It is essential to acknowledge and appreciate people’s accomplishments and contributions, regardless of their physical appearance.

HAANI MUSTAFA,

Karachi.