Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Equal opportunities  

July 25, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Studies have shown that individuals who are considered attractive are more likely to achieve success in their careers, receive better treatment, and be perceived as more intelligent or likeable. This bias not only affects individuals but also perpetuates societal inequalities and discrimination based on skin colour. People with features such as well-proportioned faces, small noses, and appealing eyes are often considered attractive. Consequently, individuals who are deemed attractive are the ones who receive value, respect, and recognition in society. 

This kind of thinking hinders the emergence of genuine talent, contributes to lower self-esteem and self-confidence, and increases suicide rates. True equality can only be attained by looking beyond external attributes and recognising the inherent worth and potential of individuals. It is essential to acknowledge and appreciate people’s accomplishments and contributions, regardless of their physical appearance.

LMC mayor chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

HAANI MUSTAFA,

Karachi.

Tags:

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690192613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023